Why GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 76385.0 shares of the GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around -$0.25 or -11.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.85M. GVP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.30, offering almost -479.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.95% since then. We note from GSE Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 66750.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.25K.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) trade information

Instantly GVP has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.99% year-to-date, but still up 28.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) is 54.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19960.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).