Why Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around -$0.09 or -5.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.91M. BDSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.45, offering almost -65.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.41% since then. We note from Biodesix Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 120.47K.

Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX) trade information

Instantly BDSX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.57% year-to-date, but still down -20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ:BDSX) is -24.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).