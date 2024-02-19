Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VVOS) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 54672.0 shares of the Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) were traded, and its beta was 8.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.25, and it changed around -$0.11 or -2.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.98M. VVOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.79, offering almost -829.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.0% since then. We note from Vivos Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) trade information

Instantly VVOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -57.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VVOS) is -22.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).