VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.69, and it changed around -$0.67 or -5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.64M. VTSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.93, offering almost -10.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.35% since then. We note from VirTra Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.12K.

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) trade information

Instantly VTSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) is -1.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).