VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.69, and it changed around -$0.67 or -5.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.64M. VTSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.93, offering almost -10.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.35% since then. We note from VirTra Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 176.12K.
VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) trade information
Instantly VTSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) is -1.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).
VirTra Inc (VTSI) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VirTra Inc to make $10.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.65 million and $10.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.43%. VirTra Inc earnings are expected to increase by 266.67% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.
VTSI Dividends
VirTra Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.