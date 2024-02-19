Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: VINC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.70M. VINC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -7.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.3% since then. We note from Vincerx Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 557.13K.

Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) trade information

Instantly VINC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 53.39% year-to-date, but still up 16.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC) is 57.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).