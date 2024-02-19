Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) Shares Might Go Down -92.10% This Year

In the last trading session, 54163.0 shares of the Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.45, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.20M. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.86, offering almost -1159.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.16% since then. We note from Uxin Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 60850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.22K.

Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -65.05% year-to-date, but still down -5.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) is -21.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).