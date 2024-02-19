Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: UXIN) Shares Might Go Down -92.10% This Year

In the last trading session, 54163.0 shares of the Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.45, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.20M. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.86, offering almost -1159.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.16% since then. We note from Uxin Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 60850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.22K.
Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information
Instantly UXIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -65.05% year-to-date, but still down -5.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN) is -21.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).
Uxin Ltd ADR (UXIN) estimates and forecasts
Uxin Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.78 percent over the past six months and at a 40.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Uxin Ltd ADR to make $124.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $65.99 million and $47.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 66.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 160.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.20%.
UXIN Dividends
Uxin Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 09 and April 15.
Uxin Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.14% of Uxin Ltd ADR shares, and 21.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.40%. Uxin Ltd ADR stock is held by 23 institutions, with TPG GP A, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.10% of the shares, which is about 0.96 million shares worth $1.57 million.
HHLR Advisors, LTD, with 0.42% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 21180.0 shares worth $34735.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 17215.0 shares worth around $24101.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.