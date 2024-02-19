United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX: UAMY) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.37M. UAMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.48, offering almost -118.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.55% since then. We note from United States Antimony Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.03K.

United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

Instantly UAMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.81% year-to-date, but still down -5.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Antimony Corp. (AMEX:UAMY) is -6.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).