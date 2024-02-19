Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around -$0.23 or -11.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.32M. TYGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -1391.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.73% since then. We note from Tigo Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.21K.

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) trade information

Instantly TYGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.40% year-to-date, but still up 34.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) is 17.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).