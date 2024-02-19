ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 93388.0 shares of the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.17 or 19.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37M. THMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.67, offering almost -523.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.36% since then. We note from ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.52K.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information
Instantly THMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 78.80% year-to-date, but still up 32.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) is 192.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13120.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (THMO) estimates and forecasts
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.34 percent over the past six months and at a 78.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.78%.
THMO Dividends
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.43% of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc shares, and 5.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.44%. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc stock is held by 18 institutions, with Raymond James & Associates, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 50004.0 shares worth $64005.0.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.43% or 35419.0 shares worth $45336.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 35419.0 shares worth $45336.0, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 1538.0 shares worth around $1999.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.