ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THMO) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 93388.0 shares of the ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.17 or 19.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37M. THMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.67, offering almost -523.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.36% since then. We note from ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.52K.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Instantly THMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 78.80% year-to-date, but still up 32.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:THMO) is 192.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13120.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).