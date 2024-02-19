TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ:THCH) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.82M. THCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.72, offering almost -390.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.11% since then. We note from TH International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.06K.

TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ:THCH) trade information

Instantly THCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.71% year-to-date, but still down -0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ:THCH) is -21.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).