TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ: THCH): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ:THCH) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $215.82M. THCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.72, offering almost -390.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.11% since then. We note from TH International Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.06K.
TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ:THCH) trade information
Instantly THCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.71% year-to-date, but still down -0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ:THCH) is -21.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).
THCH Dividends
TH International Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
TH International Ltd. (NASDAQ:THCH)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.47% of TH International Ltd. shares, and 61.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.97%. TH International Ltd. stock is held by 27 institutions, with SC China Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.78% of the shares, which is about 14.5 million shares worth $41.62 million.
Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with 1.55% or 2.3 million shares worth $6.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $3.39 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.