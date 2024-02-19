Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.31M. TNON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.40, offering almost -2145.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.89% since then. We note from Tenon Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.55K.

Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Instantly TNON has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.78% year-to-date, but still up 10.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) is -17.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).