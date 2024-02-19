Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.31M. TNON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.40, offering almost -2145.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.89% since then. We note from Tenon Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.55K.
Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information
Instantly TNON has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.78% year-to-date, but still up 10.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) is -17.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22620.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).
Tenon Medical Inc (TNON) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 358.80%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tenon Medical Inc to make $950k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $277k and $433k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 282.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.40%.
TNON Dividends
Tenon Medical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.31% of Tenon Medical Inc shares, and 22.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.84%. Tenon Medical Inc stock is held by 14 institutions, with TMD Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.84% of the shares, which is about 3.58 million shares worth $0.99 million.
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA), with 4.79% or 1.08 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 29620.0 shares worth $34359.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund held roughly 20018.0 shares worth around $23220.0, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.