TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) were traded, and its beta was 0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.73M. TCBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.80, offering almost -14048.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.3% since then. We note from TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.90K.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Instantly TCBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -65.93% year-to-date, but still down -28.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is -49.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).