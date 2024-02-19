Stock Performance And Outlook Of Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OPRT)

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.79, and it changed around -$0.07 or -1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $129.73M. OPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.73, offering almost -103.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.8% since then. We note from Oportun Financial Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 329.49K.

Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT) trade information

Instantly OPRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -3.07% year-to-date, but still up 15.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oportun Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OPRT) is 6.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).