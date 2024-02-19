Stock Performance And Outlook Of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM)

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) were traded, and its beta was 2.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.87, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.80M. MINM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -261.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.5% since then. We note from Minim Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.
Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information
Instantly MINM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 96.45% year-to-date, but still down -18.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) is 73.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50810.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).
Minim Inc (MINM) estimates and forecasts
Minim Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.49 percent over the past six months and at a 58.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 38.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.07%.
MINM Dividends
Minim Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.
Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 113.81% of Minim Inc shares, and 3.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -25.86%. Minim Inc stock is held by 7 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 27881.0 shares worth $0.12 million.
