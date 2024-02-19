Stock Performance And Outlook Of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM)

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) were traded, and its beta was 2.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.87, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.80M. MINM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -261.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.5% since then. We note from Minim Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Instantly MINM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 96.45% year-to-date, but still down -18.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minim Inc (NASDAQ:MINM) is 73.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50810.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).