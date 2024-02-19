Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) Shares Might Go Down -89.67% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.51M. STBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost -1211.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.59% since then. We note from Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.
Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information
Instantly STBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.17% year-to-date, but still up 7.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) is 48.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
STBX Dividends
Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.52% of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.36%. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.22% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.4 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.13% or 72377.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Amplify International Online Retail ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 17852.0 shares worth $51770.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify International Online Retail ETF held roughly 17672.0 shares worth around $68390.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.