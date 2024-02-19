Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STBX) Shares Might Go Down -89.67% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.51M. STBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost -1211.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.59% since then. We note from Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Instantly STBX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.17% year-to-date, but still up 7.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:STBX) is 48.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).