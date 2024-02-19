Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.74, and it changed around -$0.16 or -1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $247.71M. SPIR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.95, offering almost -1.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.15% since then. We note from Spire Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.76K.

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Instantly SPIR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 50.13% year-to-date, but still up 12.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) is 76.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.27 day(s).