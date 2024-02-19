SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.94M. SPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -147.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.99% since then. We note from SPI Energy Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.75K.

SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Instantly SPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.23% year-to-date, but still up 17.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) is 2.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).