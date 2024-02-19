SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ: SPI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.94M. SPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -147.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.99% since then. We note from SPI Energy Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 97.75K.
SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information
Instantly SPI has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -11.23% year-to-date, but still up 17.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) is 2.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 84110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SPI Energy Co Ltd to make $55.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.64%.
SPI Dividends
SPI Energy Co Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 12 and April 16.
SPI Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.55% of SPI Energy Co Ltd shares, and 1.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.17%. SPI Energy Co Ltd stock is held by 29 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 51976.0 shares worth $72766.0.
Blackrock Inc., with 0.14% or 44548.0 shares worth $62367.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 47001.0 shares worth $51231.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 11554.0 shares worth around $13749.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.