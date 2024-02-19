Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE: SHCO) Share Price Might Move Down By -12.79%

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.73, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. SHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.48, offering almost -47.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.08% since then. We note from Soho House & Co Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 205.64K.
Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) trade information
Instantly SHCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.52% year-to-date, but still up 1.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) is -10.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.11 day(s).
Soho House & Co Inc (SHCO) estimates and forecasts
Soho House & Co Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.91 percent over the past six months and at a 67.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc to make $290.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $270.39 million and $255.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.50%.
SHCO Dividends
Soho House & Co Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.
Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.28% of Soho House & Co Inc shares, and 58.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.12%. Soho House & Co Inc stock is held by 90 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 28.42% of the shares, which is about 15.65 million shares worth $84.81 million.
Pelham Capital Ltd., with 11.01% or 6.06 million shares worth $32.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $3.28 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.5 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.