Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE: SHCO) Share Price Might Move Down By -12.79%

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.73, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. SHCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.48, offering almost -47.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.08% since then. We note from Soho House & Co Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 205.64K.

Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) trade information

Instantly SHCO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.52% year-to-date, but still up 1.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Soho House & Co Inc (NYSE:SHCO) is -10.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.11 day(s).