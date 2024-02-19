Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 62574.0 shares of the Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.79M. SOBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -357.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.01% since then. We note from Sobr Safe Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51530.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.33K.
Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information
Instantly SOBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.48% at the end of last trading. We can see from the shorts that 53630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.81%.
SOBR Dividends
Sobr Safe Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.90% of Sobr Safe Inc shares, and 38.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.74%. Sobr Safe Inc stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.42 million shares worth $0.72 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.43% or 99748.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.53 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.