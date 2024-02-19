Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 62574.0 shares of the Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.79M. SOBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.16, offering almost -357.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.01% since then. We note from Sobr Safe Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51530.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 96.33K.

Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Instantly SOBR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.48% at the end of last trading. We can see from the shorts that 53630.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).