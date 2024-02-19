Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) were traded, and its beta was 2.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.90, and it changed around -$0.24 or -3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.01M. SKLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.20, offering almost -149.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.61% since then. We note from Skillz Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.85K.

Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.58% year-to-date, but still up 6.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) is 42.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.03 day(s).