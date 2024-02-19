Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) were traded, and its beta was 2.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.90, and it changed around -$0.24 or -3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.01M. SKLZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.20, offering almost -149.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.61% since then. We note from Skillz Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.85K.
Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information
Instantly SKLZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 10.58% year-to-date, but still up 6.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ) is 42.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.03 day(s).
Skillz Inc (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts
Skillz Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.21 percent over the past six months and at a 49.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 79.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -41.00%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Skillz Inc to make $35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.87 million and $44.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.10%.
SKLZ Dividends
Skillz Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.05% of Skillz Inc shares, and 29.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.20%. Skillz Inc stock is held by 127 institutions, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 1.15 million shares worth $10.42 million.
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC, with 5.52% or 0.98 million shares worth $8.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.33 million shares worth $2.72 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $2.2 million, which represents about 1.36% of the total shares outstanding.