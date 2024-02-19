Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OMIC) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 69337.0 shares of the Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.17M. OMIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.52, offering almost -358.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.64% since then. We note from Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.37K.
Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information
Instantly OMIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.97% year-to-date, but still down -2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) is 35.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.9 day(s).
Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 224.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $590k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems Inc to make $1.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $765k and $863k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.70%.
Singular Genomics Systems Inc earnings are expected to increase by 0.55% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.
OMIC Dividends
Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.