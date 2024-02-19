Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OMIC) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 69337.0 shares of the Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.17M. OMIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.52, offering almost -358.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.64% since then. We note from Singular Genomics Systems Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.37K.

Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) trade information

Instantly OMIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.97% year-to-date, but still down -2.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Singular Genomics Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OMIC) is 35.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.9 day(s).