Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGHT) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) were traded, and its beta was 2.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.12, and it changed around -$0.13 or -3.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $200.85M. SGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.72, offering almost -208.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.76% since then. We note from Sight Sciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 533.58K.

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) trade information

Instantly SGHT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.16% year-to-date, but still down -9.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) is -20.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.17 day(s).