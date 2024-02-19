Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) were traded, and its beta was 2.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.21, and it changed around $0.35 or 12.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.02M. SNTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.63, offering almost -200.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.14% since then. We note from Sentage Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.50 million.

Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Instantly SNTG has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.80% year-to-date, but still up 28.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNTG) is 4.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).