SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) were traded, and its beta was 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.60M. SNES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.04, offering almost -2564.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.29% since then. We note from SenesTech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 million.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

Instantly SNES has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.17% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) is 29.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20840.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).