Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.84, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.58M. SJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.80, offering almost -471.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 241.04K.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Instantly SJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -75.79% year-to-date, but still down -4.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is -71.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39120.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).