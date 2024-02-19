Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 76532.0 shares of the Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.74M. SDOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -321.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.05% since then. We note from Sadot Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 77770.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 224.70K.

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) trade information

Instantly SDOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.29% year-to-date, but still up 6.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ:SDOT) is 12.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).