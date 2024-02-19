Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 62910.0 shares of the Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.91, and it changed around -$0.21 or -2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.09M. ROOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.80, offering almost -66.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.85% since then. We note from Root Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.68K.

Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Instantly ROOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.98% year-to-date, but still up 17.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT) is -2.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.63 day(s).