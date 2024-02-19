Risk-Taking Investors May Find DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 84473.0 shares of the DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.54M. DMTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.59, offering almost -320.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.79% since then. We note from DermTech Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.48K.

DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Instantly DMTK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.00% year-to-date, but still up 6.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, DermTech Inc (NASDAQ:DMTK) is 7.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.49 day(s).