Risk-Takers Will Like Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS).

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.43M. MLSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -98.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Milestone Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 78560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.97K.
Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) trade information
Instantly MLSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.43% year-to-date, but still up 6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) is 13.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.99 day(s).
Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Milestone Scientific Inc. to make $3.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.22 million and $2.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 24.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.08%.
MLSS Dividends
Milestone Scientific Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.09% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares, and 5.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.73%. Milestone Scientific Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.00% of the shares, which is about 2.14 million shares worth $1.87 million.
Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.74% or 0.53 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.45 million shares worth $1.26 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.