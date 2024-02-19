Risk-Takers Will Like Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS).

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.68, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.43M. MLSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.35, offering almost -98.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Milestone Scientific Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 78560.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.97K.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) trade information

Instantly MLSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.43% year-to-date, but still up 6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX:MLSS) is 13.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.99 day(s).