Risk-Takers Will Like Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM).

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71M. IONM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.93, offering almost -2690.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Assure Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Instantly IONM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.92% year-to-date, but still up 10.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is 12.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).