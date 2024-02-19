Risk-Takers Will Like Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM).

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71M. IONM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.93, offering almost -2690.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Assure Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information
Instantly IONM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.92% year-to-date, but still up 10.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) is 12.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.40%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Assure Holdings Corp to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were -$1.57 million and $3.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -640.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 68.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.33%.
IONM Dividends
Assure Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 01 and April 05.
Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Assure Holdings Corp shares, and 4.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.36%. Assure Holdings Corp stock is held by 10 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.98% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.13 million.
Walleye Capital LLC, with 1.48% or 99314.0 shares worth $94348.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.