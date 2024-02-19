Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.30, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.06M. RVPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.25, offering almost -115.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.6% since then. We note from Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 515.60K.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Instantly RVPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.50% year-to-date, but still down -2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) is 5.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).