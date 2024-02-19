Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 54645.0 shares of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.94M. RGLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -39.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.33% since then. We note from Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 56760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.63K.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information
Instantly RGLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.53% year-to-date, but still down -1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 25.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) estimates and forecasts
Regulus Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.79 percent over the past six months and at a 15.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.20%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc earnings are expected to increase by 14.38% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 39.60% per year for the next five years.
RGLS Dividends
Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc shares, and 59.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.49%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 33 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.89% of the shares, which is about 3.88 million shares worth $5.7 million.
FMR, LLC, with 11.32% or 2.21 million shares worth $3.24 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $3.44 million, making up 11.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $1.93 million, which represents about 7.07% of the total shares outstanding.