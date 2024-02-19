Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 54645.0 shares of the Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.94M. RGLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.14, offering almost -39.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.33% since then. We note from Regulus Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 56760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.63K.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Instantly RGLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.53% year-to-date, but still down -1.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 25.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).