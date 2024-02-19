Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.43M. RGF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.21, offering almost -313.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.7% since then. We note from Real Good Food Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.55K.
Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) trade information
Instantly RGF has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.11% year-to-date, but still down -2.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) is 2.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).
Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) estimates and forecasts
Real Good Food Company Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.75 percent over the past six months and at a -75.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 71.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc to make $44.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.65 million and $26.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.30%.
RGF Dividends
Real Good Food Company Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of Real Good Food Company Inc shares, and 66.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.82%. Real Good Food Company Inc stock is held by 51 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $3.72 million.
AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 6.13% or 0.7 million shares worth $2.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $1.22 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.05 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.