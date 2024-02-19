Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.43M. RGF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.21, offering almost -313.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.7% since then. We note from Real Good Food Company Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.55K.

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) trade information

Instantly RGF has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.11% year-to-date, but still down -2.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) is 2.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).