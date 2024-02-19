Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $385.79M. PACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -67.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.68% since then. We note from Ranpak Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.18K.

Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.76% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) is 1.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).