Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE: PACK): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $385.79M. PACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -67.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.68% since then. We note from Ranpak Holdings Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.18K.
Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.76% year-to-date, but still up 0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) is 1.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -379.24%.
PACK Dividends
Ranpak Holdings Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.80% of Ranpak Holdings Corp shares, and 90.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.42%. Ranpak Holdings Corp stock is held by 173 institutions, with JS Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 38.40% of the shares, which is about 30.53 million shares worth $138.0 million.
Soros Capital Management, LLC, with 5.82% or 4.63 million shares worth $20.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $6.28 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $5.75 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.