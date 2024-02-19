Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.96, and it changed around -$0.17 or -2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.88M. RVSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.37, offering almost -292.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.05% since then. We note from Rail Vision Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Instantly RVSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 291.02% year-to-date, but still down -43.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) is 259.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).