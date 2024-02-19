POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 90242.0 shares of the POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.17M. POET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -326.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.83% since then. We note from POET Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.03K.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) trade information

Instantly POET has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 47.53% year-to-date, but still up 2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) is 46.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).