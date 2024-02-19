POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: POET): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 90242.0 shares of the POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.17M. POET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -326.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.83% since then. We note from POET Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 65740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 152.03K.
POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) trade information
Instantly POET has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 47.53% year-to-date, but still up 2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) is 46.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).
POET Technologies Inc (POET) estimates and forecasts
POET Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.90 percent over the past six months and at a 12.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.20%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect POET Technologies Inc to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $199k and $181k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -74.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 342.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.93%. POET Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 25.30% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
POET Dividends
POET Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of POET Technologies Inc shares, and 1.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.01%. POET Technologies Inc stock is held by 21 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 0.4 million shares worth $1.75 million.
Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC, with 0.31% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 3990.0 shares worth $16997.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.