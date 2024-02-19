Peraso Inc (NASDAQ: PRSO) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10M. PRSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.80, offering almost -3350.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from Peraso Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.56K.

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) trade information

Instantly PRSO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -86.32% year-to-date, but still down -16.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) is -72.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19050.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).