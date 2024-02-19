Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ORMP): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 76967.0 shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.67M. ORMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -67.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.82% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.98K.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.93% year-to-date, but still up 10.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 43.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ORMP) estimates and forecasts
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.32 percent over the past six months and at a 65.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -51.20%, down from the previous year.
1 analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc to make $500k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $681k and $750k respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -33.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.48%.
ORMP Dividends
Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.