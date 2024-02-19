Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ORMP): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 76967.0 shares of the Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.67M. ORMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.25, offering almost -67.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.82% since then. We note from Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.98K.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.93% year-to-date, but still up 10.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:ORMP) is 43.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).