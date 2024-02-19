One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.83M. OSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.42, offering almost -26.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.44% since then. We note from One Stop Systems Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 55130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.63K.
One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.05% year-to-date, but still up 26.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) is 41.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).
One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) estimates and forecasts
One Stop Systems Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.41 percent over the past six months and at a -600.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%.
OSS Dividends
One Stop Systems Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.
One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.29% of One Stop Systems Inc shares, and 34.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.30%. One Stop Systems Inc stock is held by 38 institutions, with Lynrock Lake LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 1.92 million shares worth $5.51 million.
Bard Associates Inc., with 5.13% or 1.05 million shares worth $3.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.5 million shares worth $1.43 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.