One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.83M. OSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.42, offering almost -26.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.44% since then. We note from One Stop Systems Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 55130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.63K.

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 29.05% year-to-date, but still up 26.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) is 41.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).