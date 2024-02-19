Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ: TOI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 68259.0 shares of the Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.95, and it changed around $0.16 or 8.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $143.81M. TOI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.65, offering almost -35.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 83.08% since then. We note from Oncology Institute Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 95530.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.87K.

Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) trade information

Instantly TOI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.41% year-to-date, but still down -5.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncology Institute Inc (NASDAQ:TOI) is -8.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).