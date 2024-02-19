NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.73M. NISN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.46, offering almost -38.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.75% since then. We note from NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.26K.
NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information
Instantly NISN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.75% year-to-date, but still up 10.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) is 0.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.04%.
NISN Dividends
NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.15% of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd shares, and 4.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.81%. NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.45% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.89 million.
Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.67% or 62734.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 1122.0 shares worth $4140.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.