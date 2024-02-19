New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX: NEWP) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around -$0.05 or -4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $186.28M. NEWP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.04, offering almost -178.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.42% since then. We note from New Pacific Metals Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.42K.

New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) trade information

Instantly NEWP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -42.93% year-to-date, but still down -9.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Pacific Metals Corp (AMEX:NEWP) is -29.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).