NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 70310.0 shares of the NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.46, and it changed around $0.38 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $432.57M. NPCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.22, offering almost -4.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.71% since then. We note from NeuroPace Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.45K.

NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) trade information

Instantly NPCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 59.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) is 24.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).