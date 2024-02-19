NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 70310.0 shares of the NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.46, and it changed around $0.38 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $432.57M. NPCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.22, offering almost -4.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.71% since then. We note from NeuroPace Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.45K.
NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) trade information
Instantly NPCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 59.65% year-to-date, but still up 0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) is 24.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).
NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) estimates and forecasts
NeuroPace Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 272.40 percent over the past six months and at a 28.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect NeuroPace Inc to make $17.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.79 million and $14.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.00%.
NPCE Dividends
NeuroPace Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 05.
NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.59% of NeuroPace Inc shares, and 87.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.32%. NeuroPace Inc stock is held by 59 institutions, with KCK Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.74% of the shares, which is about 5.62 million shares worth $25.24 million.
Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 15.52% or 4.01 million shares worth $18.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 0.93 million shares worth $3.85 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $1.23 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.