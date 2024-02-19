NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRBO) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) were traded, and its beta was -0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.27, and it changed around $0.44 or 9.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.56M. NRBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost -44.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.16% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information
Instantly NRBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 42.56% year-to-date, but still up 15.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 53.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRBO) estimates and forecasts
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.77 percent over the past six months and at a 94.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.70% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.48%.
NRBO Dividends
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.21% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 1.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.21%. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 10 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 42220.0 shares worth $18454.0.
Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.09% or 23869.0 shares worth $10433.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1984.0 shares worth $867.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series held roughly 2846.0 shares worth around $1459.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.