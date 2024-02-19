NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRBO) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) were traded, and its beta was -0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.27, and it changed around $0.44 or 9.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.56M. NRBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost -44.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.16% since then. We note from NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 42.56% year-to-date, but still up 15.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRBO) is 53.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).