MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MYMD) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 90108.0 shares of the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.36M. MYMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.50, offering almost -2138.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.81% since then. We note from MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 62270.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.11K.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Instantly MYMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.41% year-to-date, but still down -25.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) is -43.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 80080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).