Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 69875.0 shares of the Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.55M. MVLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.35, offering almost -2821.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Movella Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.35K.

Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Instantly MVLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -46.28% year-to-date, but still down -9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) is -28.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).