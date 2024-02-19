Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 69875.0 shares of the Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.02 or -4.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.55M. MVLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.35, offering almost -2821.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.25% since then. We note from Movella Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 216.35K.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information
Instantly MVLA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -46.28% year-to-date, but still down -9.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA) is -28.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).
Movella Holdings Inc (MVLA) estimates and forecasts
Movella Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.44 percent over the past six months and at a 85.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Movella Holdings Inc to make $9.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.
MVLA Dividends
Movella Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Movella Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.03% of Movella Holdings Inc shares, and 42.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.31%. Movella Holdings Inc stock is held by 29 institutions, with Francisco Partners Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.70% of the shares, which is about 8.5 million shares worth $18.11 million.
KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, with 10.19% or 5.19 million shares worth $11.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $1.3 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held roughly 75682.0 shares worth around $40588.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.