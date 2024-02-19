MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.06, and it changed around -$0.28 or -4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $385.42M. MGTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.77, offering almost -44.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.41% since then. We note from MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 259.79K.
MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information
Instantly MGTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.68% year-to-date, but still down -7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) is 0.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.63 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) estimates and forecasts
MeiraGTx Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.48 percent over the past six months and at a 45.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.27%. MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 41.39% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.40% per year for the next five years.
MGTX Dividends
MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.01% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares, and 62.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.65%. MeiraGTx Holdings plc stock is held by 130 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.03% of the shares, which is about 11.33 million shares worth $76.15 million.
Johnson & Johnson, with 11.15% or 6.64 million shares worth $44.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $4.6 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $1.81 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.