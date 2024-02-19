MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.06, and it changed around -$0.28 or -4.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $385.42M. MGTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.77, offering almost -44.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.41% since then. We note from MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 259.79K.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) trade information

Instantly MGTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.68% year-to-date, but still down -7.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) is 0.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.63 day(s).