Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) were traded, and its beta was 5.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.47M. MRAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -914.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.37% since then. We note from Marpai Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Instantly MRAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.43% year-to-date, but still up 4.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) is 16.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).