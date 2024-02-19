Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) were traded, and its beta was 5.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.47M. MRAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.60, offering almost -914.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.37% since then. We note from Marpai Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.
Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information
Instantly MRAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.43% year-to-date, but still up 4.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI) is 16.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Marpai Inc (MRAI) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.20%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Marpai Inc to make $8.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.94 million and $7.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.20%.
MRAI Dividends
Marpai Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.
Marpai Inc (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.61% of Marpai Inc shares, and 3.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.81%. Marpai Inc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.82% of the shares, which is about 0.38 million shares worth $0.64 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.63% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 73254.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 54224.0 shares worth around $92723.0, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.