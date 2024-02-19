Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.01M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.30, offering almost -243.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.96% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.67K.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.24% year-to-date, but still up 4.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -9.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.77 day(s).