Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.01M. MKFG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.30, offering almost -243.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.96% since then. We note from Markforged Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.67K.
Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information
Instantly MKFG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.24% year-to-date, but still up 4.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -9.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.77 day(s).
Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts
Markforged Holding Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.82 percent over the past six months and at a 12.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%.
MKFG Dividends
Markforged Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 08.
Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.49% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares, and 80.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.36%. Markforged Holding Corporation stock is held by 87 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 10.24% of the shares, which is about 20.21 million shares worth $29.3 million.
Senvest Management LLC, with 8.86% or 17.49 million shares worth $21.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Microcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.84 million shares worth $17.16 million, making up 6.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund held roughly 5.55 million shares worth around $6.71 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.