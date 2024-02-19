Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 97368.0 shares of the Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.72M. MRIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.36, offering almost -267.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.03% since then. We note from Marin Software Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.46K.

Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Instantly MRIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.64% year-to-date, but still down -6.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.36 day(s).