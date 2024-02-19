Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) In 2024: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 97368.0 shares of the Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.72M. MRIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.36, offering almost -267.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.03% since then. We note from Marin Software Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 108.46K.
Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information
Instantly MRIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.64% year-to-date, but still down -6.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN) is 0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.36 day(s).
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.15%.
MRIN Dividends
Marin Software Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.52% of Marin Software Inc shares, and 9.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.98%. Marin Software Inc stock is held by 30 institutions, with Royce & Associates LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.07% of the shares, which is about 0.95 million shares worth $0.56 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.69% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 10.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 3.27% of the total shares outstanding.